Sardaar Ji 3 storms Pakistani theatres with record-setting opening

Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3

By Asia Samachar | Pakistan |

Panjabi movie Sardaar Ji 3 saw a record-breaking first-day box office performance in Pakistan, probably egged by a controversy in its home nation of India.

Starring Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Canadian actress Neeru Bajwa, the movie — released internationally on June 27, except in India — caught the ire of some Indians for the cross-border casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

The movie was also released in Malaysian cinemas on June 27 while Singaporeans will get to watch it beginning July 4.

Many Indians and Pakistanis are still fresh from the wounds of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 22 which saw 26 dead. It led to the worst military confrontation between the neighbouring countries in decades, with dozens of people killed.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to the film. As a result, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 has decided to skip the film’s theatrical release in India altogether.

SEE ALSO: What to Watch: Gripping family drama in Mere Humsafar

In a letter to the Government of India, the federation Chief Advisor and President Ashoke Pandit, said: “How have they forgotten Uri, Pulwama, or Mumbai attack or so many other attacks that Pakistan did on our country?”

He further said that Dosanjh was being “careless about emotions of this country”, adding that the singer had not condemned Hania Amir’s remarks on Operation Sindoor and India.

SEE ALSO: From Amritsar 1984 to Pahalgam 2025: Breaking the cycle of hate

The Pakistani actress was criticised for comments online after tensions flared between India and Pakistan following the April incident.

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Diljit defended the movie, saying “everything was fine” between the two countries during filming in February.

“When the film was being made, the situation was OK. After that, there’s been a lot of things… that are not in our hands,” he said.

Diljit has been in the forefront pushing the Punjabi flavour. In May, Diljit absolutely smashed it when the singer, actor and film producer embraced his Punjabi heritage at the Met Gala 2025 red carpet appearance.

The annual fundraising event, held on 5 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, also saw the appearance of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kiara Advani.

Diljit wore a Prabal Gurung ensemble, dripping in jewels by Golecha and a matching turban. He also carried the kirpan to complete the look

RELATED STORY:

Diljit Dosanjh stages record-breaking concert in Vancouver (Asia Samachar, 1 May 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here