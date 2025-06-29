Deligthful combo of chair yoga and food

The Ladies Wing of the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) concluded its second module of Chair Yoga on June 26, 2025 – Photo: SKA

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The Ladies Wing of the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) concluded its second module of Chair Yoga on Thursday (June 26). After an hour of intense chair yoga exercises, led by dedicated facilitator Nila, all ladies were treated to an array of food kindly sponsored by volunteers and participants. It was a fun filled affair with great camaraderie. The third module will begin on 10 July, Thursday. Do join. Feel and see the difference it can make to your bodies. – SKA

