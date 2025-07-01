Maniisha case update: Main suspect used girlfriend’s key, access card, say cops

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The main suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old university student in Cyberjaya, in the Malaysian state of Selangor, used a key and access card provided by his girlfriend to enter the apartment.

The girlfriend lived in the same unit as the victim, and had returned to her hometown after exams ended.

He said the girlfriend lived in the same unit as the victim Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara, and had returned to her hometown after exams ended.

“The suspect took advantage of the victim being alone in the apartment while she was waiting to sit her final paper.

“He had previously stayed overnight at the unit several times, so he was familiar with the place and saw his opportunity on the night of June 24,” said Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan, as reported in the local media.

The murder of student hailing from Kuching, Sarawak, had caused an uproar on the social media, including calls for better safety measures, including CCTVs, at student accomodations. It was reported that the CCTV in the apartment rented by Maniishapriet and other were faulty.

After allegedly assaulting and killing her, the unemployed suspect is said to have robbed her, taking her mobile phone, laptop, and ATM card that he used to spend RM200. Some of the stolen items were later recovered, while others were believed to have been discarded, said Hussein, as reported in a media portal.

He said four people have been detained in connection with the murder – the main suspect, the victim’s housemate, a woman believed to be the suspect’s friend, and another man who knew the victim but lived in a separate apartment block. All of them have been remanded for seven days.

RELATED STORY:

Malaysia: Urgent case for student housing reform (Asia Samachar, 30 June 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here