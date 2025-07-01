Sardar Lal Singh (1942 – 2025), Retired Engineer (RTM)

Sardar Lal Singh

15 May 1942 – 26 June 2025

Retired Engineer (RTM)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Sardar Lal Singh s/o Subeg Singh. He leaves behind cherished memories that will remain forever in our hearts.

Deeply missed and always remembered by:

Wife: Nasib Kaur

Children: Raj, Kiran and Pal

Son-in-Law: Remy

Sisters/Brothers in Law:

Late Mdm Balvir Kaur / Late Sardar Shyam Singh

Mdm Sarjit Kaur / Late Sardar Sewa Singh

Mdm Dip Kaur / Late Sardar Gurbachan Singh

Cousin Sisters:

Mdm Hameer Kaur / Late Sardar Piara Singh

Mdm Jasvir Kaur (Anth) / Sardar Gurnam Singh

Nephews and nieces, and all relatives and friends.

LAST RITES

2 July 2025, Wednesday

2.30pm: Cortege leaves the residence 27, Lorong Hujan Emas 2, Overseas Union Garden, Kuala Lumpur

3.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 1 July 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here