Mahinda Kaur (Mindo) (1941 – 2025), Tampin

Mahinda Kaur (Mindo) d/o Sarwan Singh

17.10.1941 – 29.6.2025

Village: Talwandi Bhangerian, Moga

You will forever be celebrated in our hearts for the energy, care, kindness and love you radiated.

A caring loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.

Your soul has touched the hearts of many and we shall cherish and love you till eternity.

Husband: Pashaura Singh Gill

Daughter / Spouse: Amarjeet Kaur Gill / Harban Singh

Grandchildren:

Karen Kaur Harban / Kevin Ly (spouse) Dr Nirel Kaur Harban

Great grandchildren: Khloe Kaur Ly

PATH DA BHOG

12th July 2025, Saturday

9am – 12.30pm

Gurdwara Sahib Tampin, Negeri Sembilan

Amita 012 719 3208

Dr Nirel 010 710 2501

| Entry: 2 July 2025 | Source: Family

