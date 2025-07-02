Mahinda Kaur (Mindo) (1941 – 2025), Tampin

Mahinda Kaur (Mindo) d/o Sarwan Singh
17.10.1941 – 29.6.2025
Village: Talwandi Bhangerian, Moga
You will forever be celebrated in our hearts for the energy, care, kindness and love you radiated.
A caring loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
Your soul has touched the hearts of many and we shall cherish and love you till eternity.
Husband: Pashaura Singh Gill
Daughter / Spouse: Amarjeet Kaur Gill / Harban Singh
Grandchildren:
- Karen Kaur Harban / Kevin Ly (spouse)
- Dr Nirel Kaur Harban
Great grandchildren: Khloe Kaur Ly
PATH DA BHOG
12th July 2025, Saturday
9am – 12.30pm
Gurdwara Sahib Tampin, Negeri Sembilan
Amita 012 719 3208
Dr Nirel 010 710 2501
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 2 July 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here