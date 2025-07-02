Negeri Sembilan bans alcohol in public recreational spaces – Report

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Negeri Sembilan has banned the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public recreational spaces such as parks, playgrounds, fields and beaches, with those breaching the new ruling facing a maximum fine of up to RM2,000.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the decision is aimed at respecting the sensitivities of the public who use these areas for leisure and recreation.

“We have received many complaints about individuals consuming alcohol in these areas and leaving behind bottles and other packaging.

“We are not prohibiting alcohol consumption entirely. People can still drink at shops or in private premises, just not in these public spaces,” said the chief of the state north of Kuala Lumpur after chairing its state executive council today (July 2), reported Bernama.

The state is run by the alliance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional BN). In the 2023 state elections, the Anwar Ibrahim-led PH won 17 out of the 36 seats, with BN wiunning 14. Perikatan Nasional (PN) won five seats.

Local Government Development, Housing, and Transportation Committee chairman J Arul Kumar said complaints received included disturbances caused by noise, fights and discarded broken alcohol bottles.

“There have been incidents where children and members of the public were injured. We have many fields, playgrounds, parks and beaches meant for recreation and relaxation. But when these places are used as drinking spots, people no longer want to go there,” he was qouted in the national news agency report.

