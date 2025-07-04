Kalvindar Singh @ Kevin (1974 – 2025), Segambut

You Were Larger Than Life Itself. Today, We Celebrate How You Lived.

Your Absence has left a Void, But Your CRAZY & Fun Filled Memories, Keeps You, Very Much Alive & Cherished.

Thanks For All Your SIGNIFICANT & NOBLE Deeds, When Many of Us Least Expected It.

Rest in Peace, My Bother.

KALVINDAR SINGH @ KEVIN

Segambut, KL

18.12.1974 – 3.7.2025

Parents: Late Indar Singh @ Karam & Parveen Kaur Herman @ Rani

Son: Taj Singh Adhial

Partner:

Amreeta Kaur & Children

Keerthana Anushka Kaur,

Viresh

Siddesh

Brothers:

Kamaljit Singh @ KJ. Ethial

Dalvindarjit Singh @ Billy

Narvindar Jit Singh

Keshvindar Singh

Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, Inseparable & Loving COUSINS & In Laws (d’ Mentors), Grand Nephew & Nieces &

… … … Them (equally) Crazy But, Dearest of Friends (Alive & Deceased).

LAST RITES

Saturday, 05/07/2025

10 AM, Wake at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL.

1:15 PM, Cottage leaves for SHAMSHAN BHOOMI, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

2 PM, Onwards, Last Respects

3 PM, Saskar / Cremation

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 13 July 2025

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

(Programme: 6am Asa di War; 9AM to 12PM Kirtan & Path da Bhog)

Contact:

KJ. Ethial 011 – 1199 166

Reymen 012 – 276 6284

Taran 012 – 642 0404

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 4 July 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here