Kalvindar Singh @ Kevin (1974 – 2025), Segambut

You Were Larger Than Life Itself. Today, We Celebrate How You Lived.
Your Absence has left a Void, But Your CRAZY & Fun Filled Memories, Keeps You, Very Much Alive & Cherished.
Thanks For All Your SIGNIFICANT & NOBLE Deeds, When Many of Us Least Expected It.
Rest in Peace, My Bother.
KALVINDAR SINGH @ KEVIN
Segambut, KL
18.12.1974 – 3.7.2025
Parents: Late Indar Singh @ Karam & Parveen Kaur Herman @ Rani
Son: Taj Singh Adhial
Partner:
Amreeta Kaur & Children
Keerthana Anushka Kaur,
Viresh
Siddesh
Brothers:
Kamaljit Singh @ KJ. Ethial
Dalvindarjit Singh @ Billy
Narvindar Jit Singh
Keshvindar Singh
Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, Inseparable & Loving COUSINS & In Laws (d’ Mentors), Grand Nephew & Nieces &
… … … Them (equally) Crazy But, Dearest of Friends (Alive & Deceased).
LAST RITES
Saturday, 05/07/2025
- 10 AM, Wake at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL.
- 1:15 PM, Cottage leaves for SHAMSHAN BHOOMI, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
- 2 PM, Onwards, Last Respects
- 3 PM, Saskar / Cremation
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 13 July 2025
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL
(Programme: 6am Asa di War; 9AM to 12PM Kirtan & Path da Bhog)
Contact:
KJ. Ethial 011 – 1199 166
Reymen 012 – 276 6284
Taran 012 – 642 0404
Entry: 4 July 2025
