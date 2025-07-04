Everyone Has Their Own Normal: Lessons from Sitaare Zameen Par

For those of us from Sikh backgrounds, the film resonates in familiar ways. It reflects values we hold dear— community, resilience, and respect for all. Gulshan’s journey from arrogance to humility mirrors the idea that true strength lies in conquering one’s own ego and prejudices.

Dr Pola Singh | Malaysia

In a world that often celebrates perfection and conformity, the Hindi film Sitaare Zameen Par offers a gentle but powerful reminder: everyone has their own version of normal.

Produced by and starring Aamir Khan, the film follows the story of Gulshan, a self-absorbed basketball coach who is sentenced to community service after a public altercation. His assignment? To train a team of adults with intellectual and emotional disabilities for a national basketball tournament.

At first, Gulshan is dismissive and even cruel. He mocks the players, calling them “mad,” and struggles to hide his discomfort with their behaviour. But as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the real transformation is not in the players—but in Gulshan himself. “We are coaching him,” one of the players says with a smile. And indeed, they are.

The film’s central message— “Everyone has their own normal”—is not just a line, but a quiet revolution. It challenges us to rethink our definitions of ability, strength, and success. Whether it’s a fear of elevators or water, or the inability to speak clearly, we all carry our own vulnerabilities. Some are visible, others are hidden. Gulshan, for instance, is terrified of lifts. Another player hasn’t bathed in weeks due to a fear of water. These fears, irrational as they may seem, are real—and the film shows how they can be overcome with patience, friendship, and trust.

What makes Sitaare Zameen Par so moving is its refusal to indulge in pity. The team members don’t ask for sympathy. They ask to be treated with dignity. They want to belong, not be patronised. The film gently nudges us to move from sympathy to solidarity—from “poor thing” to “you matter.”

In a surprising twist, the Sitaare basketball team loses the final match. The audience, conditioned to expect a fairy-tale ending, is momentarily stunned. But then, one of the players turns to Gulshan and says, “We are champions too.” It’s a powerful moment that reminds us that success isn’t always about winning—it’s about showing up, growing, and being seen. That, too, is victory.

Gulshan’s discomfort with his mother’s male companion adds another layer of complexity. He cannot accept that his widowed mother might seek companionship in her later years. This subplot quietly exposes our discomfort with ageing, autonomy, and unconventional relationships. It reminds us that dignity in old age is not a luxury—it’s a right.

For those of us from Sikh backgrounds, the film resonates in familiar ways. It reflects values we hold dear— community, resilience, and respect for all. Gulshan’s journey from arrogance to humility mirrors the idea that true strength lies in conquering one’s own ego and prejudices. His coaching assignment becomes a form of service (sewa) —not the kind done in Gurdwaras or public spaces, but the service of listening, learning, and letting go of pride.

The team itself becomes a supportive community. They help each other face fears, reminding us that healing happens in company, not in isolation. And when they lose the final match, they don’t break down. They celebrate. That’s resilience in its purest form—the ability to rise above disappointment with grace and joy.

Perhaps the most humbling lesson is this: we all have our own “disabilities”—our egos, our fears, our assumptions. The film doesn’t just ask us to be kinder to others; it asks us to be honest with ourselves. To admit that we, too, are learning. That we, too, need coaching.

Amidst the challenges, the film is filled with laughter, dance, and mischief. It tells us that joy is not frivolous—it’s essential. It’s how we reclaim our humanity. Life, after all, is not a race to be won, but a journey to be shared—with love, with laughter, and with the quiet courage to change.

Let us honour the Sitaare—not with pity, but with pride. Let us teach our children that strength comes in many forms. And let us remember that true humanity lies in seeing the worth in every individual, and in serving others not out of duty, but out of love.

Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

