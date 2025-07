Madam Bhan Kaur (1933 – 2025), Raub

Madam Bhan Kaur

1.4.1933 – 4.7.2025

Formerly from Raub, Pahang

Parents: Late Sr Briam Singh Ji & Sdn Than Kaur Ji

Husband: Late Sr Kaur Singh Sra Ji

Madam Bhan Kaur Ji passed away on 4th July 2025 leaving behind her children Amrit Kaur, Jasbir Singh, Dr. Harjit Kaur & Dr. Sukhdev Singh, Minohor Singh (Bob) & Jasmail Kaur (Jessy), Late Dr. Halbans Kaur, grandchildren, great grandchildren, caregiver Mona and extended family.

Bhanji was a very generous, gentle, giving soul who was dedicated in educating everyone who came across her path. She had no boundaries in sharing her thoughts, her work, was a very honest and humble person.

LAST RITES

Saturday, 5 July 2025

1.00pm: Cortege will leave No 15, Jalan Rosa 2, Idamansara, Changkat Semantan, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

2.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Cheras DBKL Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, KL

AKHAND PATH

9am, 10th July (Thursday) to 12th July (Saturday)

Gurdwara Sahib Parliament, KL

PATH DA BHOG

12th July (Saturday), 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Parliament, KL

For further information please contact

Amrit 012 – 200 1312

Jasbir 012 – 210 2604

Bob @ 019 – 332 2260

