Clarification on viral audio, video on Kota Kinabalu gurdwara

LETTER TO EDITOR | Malaysia |

The Kinabalu Singh Sabha Association Sabah (KSSA) Perbandak Committee would like to clarify the recent circulation of a viral audio and video over the past one week concerning the delay to Restoration & Rebuilding of Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu, where the contents thereof, are not true.

We wish to confirm that the Gurdwara is currently closed temporarily to facilitate restoration & rebuilding works. The Building Sub-Committee is working closely with the appointed architect, and necessary works are scheduled to commence within the next few months.

Meanwhile, we assure the Sikh Community throughout the Sikh Diaspora that our weekly Gurdwara programs are continuing as usual at the temporary Darbar Sahib within the Gurdwara complex.

The Perbandak Committee is willing to refund any donations at their request by sending an email to ksinghsabha24@gmail.com with proof of payment and accounts details.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support.

In the Sewa of Panth

KSSA Perbandak Committee (5th July 2025)

RELATED STORY:

Kota Kinabalu gurdwara celebrates 100 years (Asia Samachar, 29 Sept 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here