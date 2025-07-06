Akal Takht, Takht Patna in Sukhbir Badal ‘tankhaiya’ squabble

Gurdwara Patna Sahib – Photo: Vandana

By Asia Samachar | India |

The Akal Takht and Takht Sri Patna Sahib are embroiled in a bitter squabble with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the middle of the row.

There has been a series of tit-to-tat actions between the two Sikh powerhouses since May, with a major escalation over the weekend.

On Saturday (July 5), Takht Patna fired yet another salvo when it declared Sukhbir ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) when he failed to appear before it and ignoring its directions.

However, Akal Takht came to his rescue. Within hours, the Amritsar-based body overturned the Patna decision, describing the Patna decision as “unauthorised and contrary to the Sikh tradition, asserting that these undermined the supremacy of Akal Takht”, and in turn declaring three Takht Patna granthis high ‘tankhaiya’, directing them to clarify their position within 15 days.

The most recent squabble began on May 21 when Takht Patna summoned Sukhbir for allegedly interfering in its functioning. In the same meeting, they also declared Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar and Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Baba Tek Singh as ‘tankhaiya’ for reinstating Gauhar and summoning granthis without Takht Sri Patna Sahib’s consent, reported The Tribune.

It had accused Sukhbir of conspiring in the reinstatement of excommunicated Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar and in summoning the takht’s head granthi and additional head granthi to Akal Takht, actions viewed as “undermining the Patna-based Takht’s autonomy”, the report added.

Sukhbir did not appear, initially citing ill-health. He was given three opportunities, including a 20-day extension on the request of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. This, they said, “compelled them to issue the ‘tankhaiya’ edict”.

In its move today, Akal Takht declared Takth Patn additional head granthi Bhai Gurdial Singh as ‘tankhaiya’ for allegedly sowing discord and defying its directives, advising the Sikh community not to invite him for panthic or Gurmat events until he personally appeared before Akal Takht to seek forgiveness.

The same fate fell upon Takht Sri Patna Sahib management committee members Harpal Singh Johal and Dr Gurmeet Singh for allegedly engaging in media campaigns and conspiracies that challenged the sanctity of Akal Takht, the report added.

RELATED STORY:

The Truth of The Akal Takhat (Asia Samachar, 8 April 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here