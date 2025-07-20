Sardar Mahendra Singh (1941 – 2025), Rasa

Sardar Mahendra Singh s/o Late Sardar Santa Singh
(1941 – 2025), Rasa
With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sardar Mahendra Singh s/o Late Sardar Santa Singh from Rasa on 19th July 2025.
Beloved Wife: Taramgheeth Kaur
Children:
Hargheeth Kaur & Late Sardar Gurmit Singh
Manjit Singh & Baljit Kaur
Sukhdeve Singh & Manmeet Kaur
And Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends.
LAST RITES
Sunday, 20th July 2025
12.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence at 14, Lorong Rahim Kajai 8, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Selangor
2.30pm: Leave from the residence
4.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 27th July 2025
9.30am-12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Rasa, Selangor
Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
For more details, please contact:
Rohan 016 342 8458
Revvin 019 397 7632
Rajvir 012 395 9404
| Entry: 19 July 2025 | Source: Family
