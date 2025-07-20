Sardar Mahendra Singh (1941 – 2025), Rasa

Sardar Mahendra Singh s/o Late Sardar Santa Singh

(1941 – 2025), Rasa

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sardar Mahendra Singh s/o Late Sardar Santa Singh from Rasa on 19th July 2025.

Beloved Wife: Taramgheeth Kaur

Children:

Hargheeth Kaur & Late Sardar Gurmit Singh

Manjit Singh & Baljit Kaur

Sukhdeve Singh & Manmeet Kaur

And Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends.

LAST RITES

Sunday, 20th July 2025

12.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence at 14, Lorong Rahim Kajai 8, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Selangor

2.30pm: Leave from the residence

4.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 27th July 2025

9.30am-12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Rasa, Selangor

Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For more details, please contact:

Rohan 016 342 8458

Revvin 019 397 7632

Rajvir 012 395 9404

| Entry: 19 July 2025 | Source: Family

