Lions Club elects Kolkatta Sikh as global president

AP Singh elected Lions Club International President in July 2025

By Asia Samachar | India |

AP Singh, a practicing chartered accountant based in Kolkatta, India, will helm the global team of Lions Club.

The volunteer organisation with 1.4 million members elected AP as the International President for 2025-26 at its international convention at Orlando in Florida, US, which ended on July 17.

AP, a Lion since 1984 and member of the Calcutta Vikas Lions Club, has family business interests in automobile dealerships, according to the club’s statement.

The Lions Club has more than 49,000 clubs in over 200 geographies. Among others, it runs programmes dedicated to health, youth outreach, scholarships, environment and disaster relief.

Lion Club’s official video on AP Singh can be viewed here.

