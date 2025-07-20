Ranjit Singh Matwani (1951 – 2025), Seri Kembangan, Selangor

Ranjit Singh Matwani s/o Late Sardar Bhag Singh

15.2.1951 – 14.7.2025

Taman Bukit Belimbing, Balakong, Seri Kembangan | Village: Moga Matwani

Parents: Late Sardar Bhag Singh & Late Sardari Gurdial Kaur

Wife: Param Get Kaur d/o Late Sardar Ujagar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Sarban Singh

Harban Singh & Kamaljeet Kaur

Late Sarberjit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Jaswin Kaur

Harlahkveer Singh

PATH DA BHOG

26 July 2025, Saturday

9.30am to 11.30am

Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shapha), KL

For any further details, please contact:

Sarban 016 219 0771

Harban 016 203 6067

| Entry: 20 July 2025 | Source: Family

