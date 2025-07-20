Ranjit Singh Matwani (1951 – 2025), Seri Kembangan, Selangor

Ranjit Singh Matwani s/o Late Sardar Bhag Singh
15.2.1951 – 14.7.2025
Taman Bukit Belimbing, Balakong, Seri Kembangan | Village: Moga Matwani
Parents: Late Sardar Bhag Singh & Late Sardari Gurdial Kaur
Wife: Param Get Kaur d/o Late Sardar Ujagar Singh
Children / Spouses:
Sarban Singh
Harban Singh & Kamaljeet Kaur
Late Sarberjit Kaur
Grandchildren:
Jaswin Kaur
Harlahkveer Singh
PATH DA BHOG
26 July 2025, Saturday
9.30am to 11.30am
Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shapha), KL
For any further details, please contact:
Sarban 016 219 0771
Harban 016 203 6067
| Entry: 20 July 2025 | Source: Family
