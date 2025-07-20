Avtar Singh Dhaliwal (1962 – 2025), Bukit Gasing

Avtar Singh Dhaliwal s/o Sukhdev Singh (A S Dhaliwal)
15.8.1962 – 20.7.2025
Parents: Late Sukhdev Singh s/o Sarban Singh & Late Jegindar Kaur d/o Nika Singh
Wife: Devinder Kaur Dhaliwal
Children: Armaan Singh Dhaliwal, Ekraj Singh Dhaliwal
Brothers: Late Jagjit Dhaliwal (Jack), Ajit Dhaliwal, Ranjit Sidhu
FUNERAL SERVICE
July 21, 2025 (Monday)
11.00am-1.00pm: Last respects at residence at 14, Jalan 5/17c, Bukit Gasing, 46000, Petaling Jaya
1.00pm: Cortege leaves residence
2.30pm: Saskar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park (Shah Alam), Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Section 21, 40300 Shah Alam, Selangor
CONTACT DETAILS:
Devinder: 012 – 205 2183
Armaan: 018 – 261 5998
Entry: 20 July 2025
