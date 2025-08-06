Maspore Games is back

A scene from Maspore 2024

Maspore Games 2025, a Sikh inter-club games with teams from Malaysia and Singapore, is set to kick off tomorrow (Aug 7).

Running over three days, seven clubs will compete in football, hockey, badminton, netball, pool, darts, bowling, pickleball and volleyball.

The ninth edition of the games, first held in 2014 in Ipoh, Perak, is hosted by Kelab Sukan & Rekreasi Punjabi Kuala Lumpur.

The other clubs taking part are Kelab Sukan Rekreasi Khalsa Kinta, Sentul Sports & Cultural Club, 3J Sports Club, Soti Squad SG, United Bro’s and N9 Sikhs.

