Sardarni Tarsem Kaur (1960 – 2025), Batu 14, Puchong

Sardarni Tarsem Kaur d/o Late Paritam Singh

1960 – 2025

Husband: Late Sardar Sarjit Singh s/o Jawan Singh (Batu 14, Puchong)

Peacefully passed away, 5th August 2025

Leaving behind,

Children / Spouses:

Kaldip Singh / Sukhwinder Kaur

Baldeep Singh

Mandeep Singh / Puvaneswary

Hardeep Singh

Grandchildrens, Brothers & Sisters-In-Law, Nephews, Nieces & Relatives.

FUNERAL

6th August 2025 (Wednesday)

9am-12pm: Kirtan at residence No. 109, Batu 14, 47100 Puchong

12pm: Cortege leaves residence

1.00pm: Cremation (Saskaar) at Batu 14, Puchong Crematorium

For further details, contact :-

Anu – 016 270 2207

Sunil – 016 265 1618

| Entry: 5 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

