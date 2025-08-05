Sardarni Tarsem Kaur (1960 – 2025), Batu 14, Puchong

Sardarni Tarsem Kaur d/o Late Paritam Singh
1960 – 2025
Husband: Late Sardar Sarjit Singh s/o Jawan Singh (Batu 14, Puchong)
Peacefully passed away, 5th August 2025
Leaving behind,
Children / Spouses:
Kaldip Singh / Sukhwinder Kaur
Baldeep Singh
Mandeep Singh / Puvaneswary
Hardeep Singh
Grandchildrens, Brothers & Sisters-In-Law, Nephews, Nieces & Relatives.
FUNERAL
6th August 2025 (Wednesday)
9am-12pm: Kirtan at residence No. 109, Batu 14, 47100 Puchong
12pm: Cortege leaves residence
1.00pm: Cremation (Saskaar) at Batu 14, Puchong Crematorium
For further details, contact :-
Anu – 016 270 2207
Sunil – 016 265 1618
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 5 Aug 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here