Sukhdial Kaur Korotana @ Dialo (1952 – 2025), Ayer Panas, Setapak

Sukhdial Kaur Korotana @ Dialo

Daughter of Late Sardar Sher Singh Datta & Late Mata Dalip Kaur Sidhu

28.9.1952 – 5.8.2025

Ayer Panas, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur | Village: Datta

Forever loved and deeply missed by:

Brothers / Spouses:

Late Gheerdial Singh / Gurdev Kaur

Dato Sri Jaspal Singh / Datin Sri Horjet Kour (Klang)

Late Paramjit Singh @ Sam

Malkit Singh / Ranjit Kaur

Amarjit Singh @ Ambae (Retired PDRM) / Malinda Kaur

Gurmit Singh / Manjit Kaur

Sisters / Spouses:

Jasbir Kaur @ Jessie / Maninder Singh (Kulim)

Late Charanjit Kaur @ Chani

Nephews, nieces, grandnieces & grandnephews.

LAST RITES

6th August 2025 (Wednesday)

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

11.30am: Arrival of Cortège

11.30am – 2.30pm: Wake

2.30pm: Saskaar (Cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

16 August, 2025 (Saturday), 5pm to 7pm

Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol (Kuala Lumpur)

Guru Ka Langgar will be served

Contact:

Gurmit: 012 – 377 7818

Amarjit: 012 – 688 6821

(WhatsApp only)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 5 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here