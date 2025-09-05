Sikh racer powers team at Merdeka Endurance Race

Mohanjit Singh and Team SRT Motorsports at the Merdeka Endurance Race 2025

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Team SRT Motorsports, led by racer Mohanjit Singh, emerged runners-up at the Merdeka Endurance Race which took place at the Sepang International Circuit on August 31.

This year’s edition brings a heightened challenge of endurance, as the upcoming race will be a 111-lap event, lengthened from the 99-lap running of the 2024 endurance racing event.

In 2018, the 52-year-old racer, born in Batu Pahat, Johor, emerged the class A overall champion at the Asian Classic Cars Challenge (ACCC).

