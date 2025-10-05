Gurcharan Singh (1949 – 2025), Taiping

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of
GURCHARAN SINGH A/L LAL SINGH
Gurcharan Singh s/o Lal Singh
23.11.1949 – 5.10.2025
LAST RITES
6 October 2025 (Monday)
11:00 : Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence (28-B Kampung Benggali, Jalan Simpang 34000 Taiping, Perak)
12:30 : Ardaas and paying of final respects
12:45 : Cortege Departs to Cremation Ground
13:15 : Cremation at Prestavest (Address: Lot 8517, Jalan Taman Semarak, Kampung Pokok Assam, 34000 Taiping)
13:45 : Kirtan Sohila
14:15 : Alahnia Path at Gurdwara and Sahej Path Arambh
For further information, please contact:
Kiranjit Singh: +60 19-200 8124
Ravinder Singh: +60 10-766 6599
May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul
