Gurcharan Singh (1949 – 2025), Taiping

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of

GURCHARAN SINGH A/L LAL SINGH

Gurcharan Singh s/o Lal Singh

23.11.1949 – 5.10.2025

LAST RITES

6 October 2025 (Monday)

11:00 : Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence (28-B Kampung Benggali, Jalan Simpang 34000 Taiping, Perak)

12:30 : Ardaas and paying of final respects

12:45 : Cortege Departs to Cremation Ground

13:15 : Cremation at Prestavest (Address: Lot 8517, Jalan Taman Semarak, Kampung Pokok Assam, 34000 Taiping)

13:45 : Kirtan Sohila

14:15 : Alahnia Path at Gurdwara and Sahej Path Arambh

For further information, please contact:

Kiranjit Singh: +60 19-200 8124

Ravinder Singh: +60 10-766 6599

May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul

| Entry: 5 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

