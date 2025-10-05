Mahan Singh Ranjit Singh (1939 – 2025)

Mahan Singh s/o Ranjit Singh

11.7.1939 – 5.10.2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Mahan Singh Ranjit Singh, who departed peacefully on 5th October 2025.

He will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering devotion to his family. His legacy of love and strength will forever remain in our hearts.

Wife: Late Sarjit Kaur d/o Bariam Singh

He will be deeply missed by his loving son, Swaran Singh and daughter-in-law, Tarenjeet Kaur.

LAST RITES

Monday, 6th October 2025

Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

10:15am – 12:00pm: Last respects & prayers

12:00pm: Saskaar (Cremation)

PATH DA BHOG: To be confirmed

For further information, please contact:

Swaran Singh – 012-317 2007

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend and pay their final respects.

Entry: 5 Oct 2025

