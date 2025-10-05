Mahan Singh Ranjit Singh (1939 – 2025)

Mahan Singh s/o Ranjit Singh
11.7.1939 – 5.10.2025
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Mahan Singh Ranjit Singh, who departed peacefully on 5th October 2025.
He will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering devotion to his family. His legacy of love and strength will forever remain in our hearts.
Wife: Late Sarjit Kaur d/o Bariam Singh
He will be deeply missed by his loving son, Swaran Singh and daughter-in-law, Tarenjeet Kaur.
LAST RITES
Monday, 6th October 2025
Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
10:15am – 12:00pm: Last respects & prayers
12:00pm: Saskaar (Cremation)
PATH DA BHOG: To be confirmed
For further information, please contact:
Swaran Singh – 012-317 2007
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend and pay their final respects.
| Entry: 5 Oct 2025 | Source: Family
