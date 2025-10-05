She juggles homework and fast cars. Meet Singapore’s first female Formula 4 driver

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

At just 15, Kareen Kaur is already making waves in the male-dominated world of motorsport. The Singaporean teenager has become the country’s first female Formula 4 (F4) driver — a milestone that marks the start of what she hopes will be a journey to Formula 1.

According to a report by CNA, Kareen, a Secondary 3 student, began go-karting at the age of nine and now regularly clocks speeds of more than 200km/h on the racetrack — despite being too young to hold a driving licence.

“I cannot imagine my life without racing,” she said, expressing her ambition to one day become Singapore’s first Formula 1 driver.

F4 is widely regarded as the first step on the pathway to elite open-wheel racing, with drivers progressing through F3 and F2 before competing at the highest level. Since the start of the Formula 1 world championship in 1950, only five women have entered an F1 race.

Kareen’s entry into F4 racing is being hailed as a breakthrough for Singapore’s motorsport scene and for young women aspiring to compete professionally in the sport. Her achievements come amid growing efforts to promote inclusivity and nurture emerging talent in Asian motorsport.

