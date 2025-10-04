Amarjit Kaur (1948 – 2025), Kampung Laksamana, Batu Caves

AMARJIT KAUR D/O NARAYAN SINGH

10.2.1948 – 4.10.2025

We are deeply saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Maa on 4th October 2025.

She lived a life filled with love, kindness, and quiet strength. A loving wife, a nurturing mother/mother inlaw, and a cherished grandmother. She touched the hearts of everyone she met with her warmth, grace, and unwavering care.

Her presence will be dearly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and all who had the honour of knowing her. May God bless her soul with eternal peace.

Children / Spouses:

Prem Singh / Parveen Kaur

Kevaleet Singh / Harbans Kaur

Joginder Singh

Mahinder Singh / Kalminder Kaur

Jaspal Singh / Jesminder Kaur

Nermaljit Kaur / Ajitpal Singh

Grandchildren: Jazzrel Kaur Deol, Jasmine Kaur Deol, Tanisha Kaur Deol, Rajveer Singh Deol,

Heizveen Kaur Deol, Sahil Singh Deol, Dhannkrish Singh Deol, Shounak Singh Khera,

Rohit Singh Deol, Harsimrat Kaur Deol, Ranveer Singh Khera

LAST RITES

Sunday, 5th October 2025

3pm: Cortège leaves from Lot 8332 (Upper Floor), Jalan Laksamana 5,

Kampung Laksamana, Batu Caves, 68100 Gombak

4pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

AKHAND PATH

Friday-Sunday, 17-19th October, 2025

Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

Akhand Path begins at 9am, 17th Oct

Path da Bhog: 10am to 12pm, 19th Oct

