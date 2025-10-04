Burning of the effigies at the end of the dramatised battle between Ram and Ravan for the Dussehra celebration in Sultanpur Lodhi on October 2, 2025

By Asia Samachar | Panjab |

Residents of Sultanpur Lodhi joined millions of Indians as they celebrated Dussehra, one of Hinduism’s most important festivals symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra commemorates the deity Lord Ram’s victory over the ten-headed demon king Ravan. One of highlights is the burning of the effigies at the end of the dramatised battle between Ram and Ravan.

Dussehra falls on the tenth day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar and is preceded by the festival of Navratri (the nine nights leading up to Dussehra), when people worship different forms of the Hindu goddess Durga.

The day also marks the culmination of Navratri and Durga Puja.

Some schools mark the day with students taking part in drawing, colouring and effigy making activities.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here