First Mithi Yaad: Bibi Tajee Kaur (1940 – 2025), Raub, Pahang

By -
0
7

First Mithi Yaad
Sahej Path da Bhog

Bibi Tajee Kaur d/o late Briam Singh Toor

10.9.1940 – 12.1.2025

Raub, Pahang

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 13th December 2026
From 9 am to 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Raub, Pahang

Missed by Family & Friends

Contact
Deep 017 931 7993
Vimy 019 369 2692

Your laughter, kindness
and generosity is missed,
your love and care is
deeply remembered,
may Waheguru always
Keep you safe.
Miss you…
Family & Friends

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 29 Nov 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY