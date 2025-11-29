First Mithi Yaad: Bibi Tajee Kaur (1940 – 2025), Raub, Pahang

First Mithi Yaad
Sahej Path da Bhog
Bibi Tajee Kaur d/o late Briam Singh Toor
10.9.1940 – 12.1.2025
Raub, Pahang
SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 13th December 2026
From 9 am to 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Raub, Pahang
Missed by Family & Friends
Contact
Deep 017 931 7993
Vimy 019 369 2692
Your laughter, kindness
and generosity is missed,
your love and care is
deeply remembered,
may Waheguru always
Keep you safe.
Miss you…
Family & Friends
