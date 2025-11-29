First Mithi Yaad: Bibi Tajee Kaur (1940 – 2025), Raub, Pahang

First Mithi Yaad

Sahej Path da Bhog

Bibi Tajee Kaur d/o late Briam Singh Toor

10.9.1940 – 12.1.2025

Raub, Pahang

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 13th December 2026

From 9 am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Raub, Pahang

Missed by Family & Friends

Contact

Deep 017 931 7993

Vimy 019 369 2692

Your laughter, kindness

and generosity is missed,

your love and care is

deeply remembered,

may Waheguru always

Keep you safe.

Miss you…

Family & Friends

| Entry: 29 Nov 2025 | Source: Family

