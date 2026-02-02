Sharan-Jit Singh Sandhu (1956 – 2025), Formerly of the RMAF and AM Modular

(First Mithi Yaad)
In Loving Memory of
SHARAN-JIT SINGH SANDHU
(Formerly of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and AM Modular Sdn Bhd)
18.10.1956 – 11.4.2025
Age: 69
Parents: Late Sardar Shingar Singh & Late Sardarni Manjit Kaur
Parents-in-Law: Late Sardar Harnam Singh & Late Sardarni Satwant Kaur
Father of the late Aranjit Singh Sandhu
He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his devoted wife Harpindergeet Kaur Randhawa (Rani), brothers, cousins, aunts & uncles, sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives, and countless friends.
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL
Sunday, 1st March 2026 | 9:15 AM – 12:00 PM
Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.
PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION.
Harpindergeet Kaur Randhawa (Rani): +6016-322 2235
Karin Sandhu (niece): +6010-263 7184
Entry: 2 Feb 2026
