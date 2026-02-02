Sharan-Jit Singh Sandhu (1956 – 2025), Formerly of the RMAF and AM Modular

(First Mithi Yaad)

In Loving Memory of

SHARAN-JIT SINGH SANDHU

(Formerly of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and AM Modular Sdn Bhd)

18.10.1956 – 11.4.2025

Age: 69

Parents: Late Sardar Shingar Singh & Late Sardarni Manjit Kaur

Parents-in-Law: Late Sardar Harnam Singh & Late Sardarni Satwant Kaur

Father of the late Aranjit Singh Sandhu

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his devoted wife Harpindergeet Kaur Randhawa (Rani), brothers, cousins, aunts & uncles, sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives, and countless friends.

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

Sunday, 1st March 2026 | 9:15 AM – 12:00 PM

Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION.

Harpindergeet Kaur Randhawa (Rani): +6016-322 2235

Karin Sandhu (niece): +6010-263 7184

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 2 Feb 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here