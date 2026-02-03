Yayasan Salam hosts mental health and cultural intelligence forum at Tunku memorial

Dr Andrew Mohanraj (left) and Dr Jamel Kaur Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Dr Andrew Mohanraj, president of the Malaysian Mental Health Association, and Australia-based ethnic relations strategist Dr Jamel Kaur Singh will speak at a public forum on mental well-being and cultural intelligence on Sunday (Feb 8).

The forum will focus on practical strategies to promote mental well-being for healthier communities and improved workplace productivity. It will also highlight the importance of cultural intelligence and empathy in strengthening unity across Malaysia’s diverse society. Admission is free.

Organised by Yayasan Salam Malaysia, the unity-themed event coincides with the 123rd anniversary of Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman. It is held in collaboration with the Memorial Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra (MTARP), an entity under the National Archives of Malaysia and the Ministry of National Unity.

On the same day, Yayasan Salam will also organise an Explorace, a walk-hunt activity based on both indoor and outdoor exhibits at MTARP, starting from 7.00am.

Yayasan Salam trustee Yong Soo Heong said all activities will take place within the MTARP grounds. “No driving is required as everything is held at MTARP and based on what one sees at MTARP, a very significant and historic tourism landmark in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

To encourage meaningful interaction and the practice of unity, teams in both student and adult categories will comprise participants from at least two different ethnic groups. The entry fee for adults is RM200 per team of four, while participation is free for secondary school students.

Public forum details

Date: 8 Feb 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 10.30am – 12.00 noon

Venue: Memorial Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Dato Onn, Kuala Lumpur

Admission: Free (donations to Yayasan Salam are welcome; donors will receive a tax-exempt receipt)

CHECK MORE DETAILS AT ASIA SAMACHAR FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

RELATED STORY:

First Sikh voice joins Malaysia’s National Unity Advisory Council (Asia Samachar, 12 Dec 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here