Dr Bhagal Singh (Bhag Singh) (1950-2026), Poliklinik Rakyat, PJ

Dr Bhagal Singh (Bhag Singh)
s/o Late Lachman Singh & Late Madam Jageer Kaur (Port Klang)
(Poliklinik Rakyat, PJ)
1950-2026
Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd Feb 2026
Returned to his true home with Waheguru
Devoted husband to Rajinder Kaur
Beloved father to
Ashminder Kaur / Guglielmo Plain
& Manpreet Kaur
You will be deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by a host of relatives & friends.
Special thanks to the caretaker, Rahul for his seva.
LAST RITES
Date: Wednesday, 4th February 2026
Venue: Krematorium MBPJ, Seksyen 51A, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Last Respects: 12.00 pm
Saskaar (cremation): 1.30 pm
Contact:
Harminder (012-220 8298)
Indra (017-282 3496)
Charanjeet (012-250 1190)
| Entry: 3 Feb 2026 | Source: Family
