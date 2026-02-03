Dr Bhagal Singh (Bhag Singh) (1950-2026), Poliklinik Rakyat, PJ

Dr Bhagal Singh (Bhag Singh)

s/o Late Lachman Singh & Late Madam Jageer Kaur (Port Klang)

(Poliklinik Rakyat, PJ)

1950-2026

Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd Feb 2026

Returned to his true home with Waheguru

Devoted husband to Rajinder Kaur

Beloved father to

Ashminder Kaur / Guglielmo Plain

& Manpreet Kaur

You will be deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by a host of relatives & friends.

Special thanks to the caretaker, Rahul for his seva.

LAST RITES

Date: Wednesday, 4th February 2026

Venue: Krematorium MBPJ, Seksyen 51A, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Last Respects: 12.00 pm

Saskaar (cremation): 1.30 pm

Contact:

Harminder (012-220 8298)

Indra (017-282 3496)

Charanjeet (012-250 1190)

| Entry: 3 Feb 2026 | Source: Family

