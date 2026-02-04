Sardarni Bhajan Kaur (1927 – 2026), Bidder

Sardarni Bhajan Kaur d/o Jawala Singh

Wife of late Sardar Kartar Singh Sidhu (Lalpur) Bidor.

(1927 – 2026)

Age 98

Passed away peacefully on the 4th February 2026 at her residence.

With deep sadness and heavy hearts, we announce that our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who blessed us with her love, wisdom and strength for 98 beautiful years, will be cremated on 6th February 2026 at No. 1152, Jalan Syed Abu Bakar, 36000 Teluk Intan, Perak. The hearse will leave her residence at 11:30 am for Teluk Intan.

She lived a long and meaningful life, touching the hearts of everyone who knew her with her kindness, warmth and unwavering love, for her family. Her presence was a blessing, and her memories will remain in our hearts forever.

Family and friends who wish to pay their last respects may do so at her residence at SS18, Sikh Settlement, 35500 Bidor, Perak from 4th February 2026 onwards. Your presence, prayers and blessings during this difficult time would mean a great deal to our family.

There shall be no goodbye between us, for you shall live on in our hearts and always be loved.

We’ll hold on to the beautiful memories we have together. We miss you Bji. Deeply loved and forever cherished.

She leaves behind:

Sons / Spouses:

Late Harcharan Singh

Late Jaswinder Singh Late Abdesh Kaur

Late Gurdev Singh

Jeswant Singh / Dalvinder Kaur

Paritam Singh / Harcharan Kaur

Late Jit Singh (Kaka) / Jatinder Kaur

Daughters / Spouses:

Darshan Kaur / Late Daljit Singh

Late Jasbir Kaur / Sulwant Singh

Manjit Kaur / Charn Singh

25 Grandchildren (2 deceased), 27 Great grandchildren, Grandsonsin-law, Granddaughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Sri Akhand Path will commence on 13th, 14th, and 15th of February 2026 at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor and Path Da Bhog on the 15th of Feb 2026 at 12 noon. Guru ka langgar will be served.

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

For more details, please Contact:

Paritam Singh: 012-5338158

Jeswant Singh: 012-5946967

Randeep Singh: 014-3039299

Sanjeet Singh: 014-9003925

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 4 February 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here