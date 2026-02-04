Karnail Singh Bedi (1934 – 2026), Bercham, Ipoh

Karnail Singh Bedi

Bercham, Ipoh

Village: Buttar, Punjab

15.6.1934 – 4.2.2026

With acceptance of Hukam, we announce the passing of Sardar Karnail Singh Bedi. Our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our beloved father, grandfather & great-grandfather. He was a pillar of love for his family and leaves behind beautiful memories that will be cherished forever. May Waheguru grant him eternal peace and the family strength in remembrance.

Wife: Manjit Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Late Charanjit Kaur Bedi

Sawaran Jit Kaur Bedi / Capt Gordip Singh

Sukh Jit Kaur Bedi / Parvendar Singh

Dr.Gurdeep Singh Bedi / Daljit Kaur

Sukhdev Singh Bedi / Dr. Pervesh Kaur

Surinder Singh Bedi / Hari Rai Kaur

Grandchildren:

Ravinder Singh / Amarjit Kaur

Late Keshvinder Singh

Late Jasvinder Kaur

Sukhvinder Singh / Kiran Preet Kaur

Tashvinderjitt Kaur / Jasvir Singh

Harsukhdip Singh / Simran Jeet Kaur

Kelvinder Singh / Jayashree Singh

Gurvinder Singh / Asvinder Kaur

Dheswindeep Kaur Bedi / Jason Saravana

Jashveerdeep Singh Bedi

Jasdev Singh Bedi

Reshvinder Kaur Bedi

Late Deepak Singh Bedi

Great Grandchildren: Prabhdeepraj Singh, Tanveer Raj Singh, Gurraslynn Raj Kaur, Samayra Kaur, Gauravv Singh Jassal,Ahana Mehr Kaur, Avi Prem Singh, Kyran Singh, Eshar Singh

LAST RITES

Saturday, 7th Feb 2026

10.00am: Cortège leaves from residence at No 48, Lorong Tasek Timur 6, Taman Seri Dermawan, 31400, Ipoh

11.00 am: Saskaar (cremation) at Kek Look Seah Crematorium, Bercham

Family and friends who wish to pay their last respects may do so at his residence at 48, Lorong Tasek Timur 6, Taman Seri Dermawan, 31400, Ipoh from 6th February 2026 onwards. Your presence, prayers and blessings during this difficult time would mean a great deal to our family.

Akhand Path will commence on 9th, 10th, and 11th of February 2026 at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham and Path Da Bhog on the 11th of Feb 2026 at 11.30am. Guru ka Langgar will be served.

Contact:

Dr. Gurdeep Singh Bedi 012-2083211

Sukhdev Singh Bedi 012-8334566

Ravinder Singh 012-2500665

(With respect, the family kindly requests no flowers.)

There shall be no goodbye between us, for you shall live on in our hearts and always be loved.

We’ll hold on to the beautiful memories we have together. We miss you. Deeply loved and forever cherished.

