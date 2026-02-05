Engineering the future, live

Jasleen Kaur Sidhu at the Singapore Airshow 2026 – Photo: Personal Linkedin

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

“Beyond the conversations on the ground, the flying displays were truly impressive! It was a powerful showcase of engineering excellence, precision, and the future of aviation. Seeing these capabilities in action was both inspiring and energising.” — Jasleen Kaur Sidhu, an accounting and sales executive from Cogne Sg Pte Ltd, shares on her LinkedIn profile on the Singapore Airshow 2026. She is also president of the Curtin Community Service Club (CCSC).

(This is a random selection from LinkedIn updates, highlighting the wide range of activities, initiatives, and projects undertaken by Sikhs across their professional, community and personal pursuits. If you see something worth highlighting, please drop us a note on our LinkedIn)

