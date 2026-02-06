A first-of-its-kind raag-based recording of all 1,653 Sabads goes live

Oneness In Diversity releases complete collection of 1,653 Sabads

For the first time, the complete collection of 1,653 Sabads — 928 by Guru Nanak and 725 by Kabir Sahib, Sheikh Farid, Ravidas Sahib, and 12 other Indic Bhagats—has been recorded and released in its authentic raag-based musical framework.

This landmark body of work is being published on the Oneness in Diversity music channel across major streaming platforms, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music and JioSaavn.

The recordings form part of a broader cultural and spiritual initiative under OnenessInDiversity.com, dedicated to preserving and sharing the musical and philosophical heritage of the Sabads in their original form.

