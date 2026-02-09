Kent city council welcomes Sharn Shoker, reconfirms Satwinder Kaur in top role

Satwinder Kaur (left) and Sharn Shoker joins the Kent City Council leadership on jan 6, 2026, after winning in the council elections in November 2025 – Photo: Kent City Council

Sharn Shoker and Satwinder Kaur marked a new chapter in Kent City Council leadership as they were sworn in as councilmember and council president respectively, alongside the start of a new term for Mayor Dana Ralph.

The swearing-in ceremony was held on Jan 6, following the city council elections conducted in November 2025.

Kent, the fourth-most populous city in the greater Seattle area, recorded a population of 136,588 in the 2020 census and remains a key urban centre within the Seattle metropolitan region.

Shoker, who grew up in Kent and continues to raise her family in the city, described the moment as deeply personal.

“Kent has always been home to me,” she shared, noting her commitment to giving back to the community that shaped her.

She holds a master’s degree in policy studies from the University of Washington and brings experience in nonprofit leadership and public policy to the council. Shoker currently serves on the boards of the Randhawa Foundation and the Kent Schools Foundation.

“I support policies that uplift working families, strengthen small businesses, protect our environment, and invest in public safety and community well-being,” she said on a note on the council website.

Council president Satwinder Kaur, whose current term runs until Dec 31, 2029, is a lifelong Kent resident and a graduate of Kentridge High School. She and her husband are raising their four children, including a newborn, in the city.

First elected to the Kent City Council in 2018, Satwinder was chosen by her peers to serve as council president in 2024 and has now been reaffirmed in the leadership role. She holds associate’s, bachelor’s and MBA degrees from the University of Washington, is certified in Six Sigma and Lean Management, and works in the IT sector.

