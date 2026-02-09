Modi meets Malaysian lawmakers of Indian origin in closed-door session

PM Narendra Modi (middle) flanked by Malaysian federal ministers Gobind Singh Deo (4th from left) and R Ramanan (4th from right) at a closed door meeting – Photo: Gobind Singh Deo Facebook

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Malaysia on a packed two-day official visit, held a closed-door meeting with Malaysian federal ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs)and senators of Indian origin.

The engagement underscored the close ties between India and Malaysia, as well as the enduring people-to-people connections rooted in shared heritage.

Malaysian federal minister Gobind Singh Deo described the meeting as a meaningful exchange, noting that it reflected the strength of bilateral relations and the pride of common roots.

“A meaningful reminder of how our shared heritage and collaboration continue to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen people-to-people bonds,” he shared on his social media.

Those present included federal minister Ramanan Ramakrishnan, deputy minister M Kulasegaran, Batu MP Prabakaran Parameswaran and Senator Saraswathy Kandasami.

On the Indian side, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia B N Reddy also participated in the meeting.

