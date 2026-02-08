First Mithi Yaad: Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu (1958 – 2025), Alor Setar, Kedah

(1st Mithi Yaad)

Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu s/o Late Harbajan Singh

30.4.1958 – 5.3.2025

Alor Setar, Kedah

Deeply missed by,

Father: Late Harbajan Singh

Mother: Parkash Kaur

Wife: Pajan Kaur Nagreh

Children & Spouse: Dr Manveer Singh Sidhu & Dr Reshampreet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Saahil Singh Sidhu

Samaira Kaur Sidhu

Also deeply missed by Siblings, Brothers-In-Law, Sisters-In-Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, Friends and Extended Families.

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar

Saturday, 28 February 2026, 10am -12pm.

Guru Ka Langgar served thereafter

Pajan 012-4127080

Manveer 012-5858337

