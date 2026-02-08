First Mithi Yaad: Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu (1958 – 2025), Alor Setar, Kedah

(1st Mithi Yaad)
Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu s/o Late Harbajan Singh
30.4.1958 – 5.3.2025
Alor Setar, Kedah
Deeply missed by,
Father: Late Harbajan Singh
Mother: Parkash Kaur
Wife: Pajan Kaur Nagreh
Children & Spouse: Dr Manveer Singh Sidhu & Dr Reshampreet Kaur
Grandchildren:
Saahil Singh Sidhu
Samaira Kaur Sidhu
Also deeply missed by Siblings, Brothers-In-Law, Sisters-In-Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, Friends and Extended Families.
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar
Saturday, 28 February 2026, 10am -12pm.
Guru Ka Langgar served thereafter
Pajan 012-4127080
Manveer 012-5858337
| Entry: 8 February 2026 | Source: Family
