Daljit Singh (1966 – 2026), Perth, Australia

In Loving Memory of

Daljit Singh

May 26, 1966 – February 08, 2026

Will be dearly missed

Wife: Late Hardeep Kaur

Children:

Late Ishvinderjit Kaur

Ashvinderjit Kaur

Keshvinderjit Singh

Sej Da Path and funeral details to follow in Perth, Australia

Please contact +61 415 932 510

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 8 February 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here