Maspore Games 2026 heads to Sendayan with expanded sports lineup

Negeri Sembilan will host the Maspore Games 2026 from Aug 13 to 15, with the tournament set to take place in Sendayan.

The three-day Sikh inter-club games will be hosted by the N9 Sikhs Sports Club.

A scene from Maspore 2024

The sporting event that brings together Sikh sports clubs from Malaysia and Singapore, serving as a platform to promote sportsmanship, unity and youth engagement within the Sikh community.

The tournament has grown significantly since its inception in 2014 in Ipoh, Perak, where it began with just a single sport. This year, it will feature 13 sports, its largest lineup to date.

In the 2025 edition, the games were held over three days and saw seven clubs competing across a wide range of sports, including football, hockey, badminton, netball, pool, darts, bowling, pickleball and volleyball.

