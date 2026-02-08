From fresh graduate to Micron’s employee of the year

Amarjeet Singh Dhillon (right) receiving Employee of the Year 2025 prize from Micron Technology country manager Amarjit Singh Sandhu – Photo: Personal LinkedIn

“It is truly an honor to stand here today as Micron’s Employee of the Year. I accept this recognition with deep gratitude. My journey with Micron began in 2020 as a new college graduate, at a time when many of us walked into an empty production floor as part of the site start-up team. Together, we transformed that empty space into the world-class operation it is today. This achievement reflects not just growth in scale, but growth in people, capability, and shared purpose.” – Amarjeet Singh Dhillon, the lead senior test equipment engineer at Micron Technology. He received the award from company’s corporate vice president and country manager for Malaysia Amarjit Singh Sandhu (left).

