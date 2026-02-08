Bhagwan Singh (1938 – 2026), Perth, Australia

In Loving Memory of
Bhagwan Singh
s/o the late Dalip Singh & Bhajan Kaur
12 November 1938 – 14 January 2026
Perth, Australia
Will be dearly missed by
Wife: Surjeet Kaur
Children & Spouses
Taranjeet Singh & Baljeet Kaur
Kiranjeet Kaur & Robert Gruin
Grandchildren
Soheil Singh
Gurisha Kaur
Satwant Singh
Gureet Kaur
LAST RITES
Sej Da Paath, Paath Da Bhog took place on the 20 January 2026 at the Gurudwara Sahib Canning Vale, Perth, Australia
ASA DI VAAR
Commencing at 6am on 21st February 2026 at Gurdwara Sahib, Petaling Jaya.
You are coordially invited for this, to be immediately followed by Guru Ka Langar
For clarification, please call/WA
Taranjeet Singh: +60-12-3958258
Kiranjeet Kaur: +61-405670293
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 8 February 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here