Bhagwan Singh (1938 – 2026), Perth, Australia

In Loving Memory of

Bhagwan Singh

s/o the late Dalip Singh & Bhajan Kaur

12 November 1938 – 14 January 2026

Perth, Australia

Will be dearly missed by

Wife: Surjeet Kaur

Children & Spouses

Taranjeet Singh & Baljeet Kaur

Kiranjeet Kaur & Robert Gruin

Grandchildren

Soheil Singh

Gurisha Kaur

Satwant Singh

Gureet Kaur

LAST RITES

Sej Da Paath, Paath Da Bhog took place on the 20 January 2026 at the Gurudwara Sahib Canning Vale, Perth, Australia

ASA DI VAAR

Commencing at 6am on 21st February 2026 at Gurdwara Sahib, Petaling Jaya.

You are coordially invited for this, to be immediately followed by Guru Ka Langar

For clarification, please call/WA

Taranjeet Singh: +60-12-3958258

Kiranjeet Kaur: +61-405670293

| Entry: 8 February 2026 | Source: Family

