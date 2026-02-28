University Malaya Kirtan on Campus

Event | Malaysia: The UM Sikh Society is organising Kirtan on Campus, marking the first time such a programme will be held on a university campus in Malaysia. Scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 6pm to 9pm, the event aims to reconnect University of Malaya students and alumni through a shared spiritual and community experience.

KIRTAN ON CAMPUS — FOR THE TIME FIRST TIME EVER.

???? 14.03.26

⏰ 6–9PM

???? FLL, UM

Pull up. Bring a friend. Be there. ✨

