Akal Takht jathedar makes first visit to Malaysia

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj arrives in Malaysia on 4 April 2026 for a Vaisakhi event – Photo: SikhInside

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has arrived in Malaysia to participate in the Grand Vaisakhi Event 2026, organised by Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia at Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur.

Singh Sahib Kuldip, who assumed office in March 2025 amid a turbulent period for Sikh religious and political leadership in Punjab, is scheduled to speak tonight at the six-day event, which began on Thursday.

He is also slated to present the Holla Mahalla Games 2026 trophy tomorrow, and will deliver another address the following day.

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