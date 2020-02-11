IN LOVING MEMORY: Tirlochan Singh s/o Sdr Gian Singh (1966-2019)

1st YEAR BARSI: Sehaj Path Da Bhog on 15 Feb 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur. Kirtan Darbar from 6.00pm to 10.30pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

1st YEAR BARSI: Sehaj Path Da Bhog on 15 Feb 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur. Kirtan Darbar from 6.00pm to 10.30pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

Late TIRLOCHAN SINGH s/o Sdr Gian Singh

(22.7.1966-26.2.19)

Greatly missed and forever in the hearts of loved ones.

Forever and deeply missed by beloved family: Father, Wife, Sons, relatives and friends.

Sehaj Path Da Bhog on 15 Feb 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur. Kirtan Darbar from 6.00pm to 10.30pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact: Sarab Iqball Singh 017-5003151

(Kindly accept this as our personal invitation)

| Entry: 11 Feb 2020 | Source: Family