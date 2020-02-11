Sikh pipe band moves Scottish uni to offer scholarship to Malaysian school

A Scotland-based university will offer full scholarship each year to one deserving student from the Kuala Lumpur-based Sri Dasmesh International School.

What made Heriot-Watt University Malaysia do it? The university said the collaboration celebrates the shared Scottish roots between the school and the university after a pipe band linked to the school came out winners in a Scottish championship last year.

“Music is an integral part of Scottish culture, and Heriot-Watt, a Scottish University, is proud to have had a Malaysian institution promoting it both at the domestic and international levels,” the university said in an entry on its Facebook.

Heriot-Watt University Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sri Dasmesh International School (SDIS) on Friday (7 Feb 2020).

SDIS was formed in 2001. Its founder also established the Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band which emerged champs of Grade 4B at the World Pipe Band Championship in Scotland in August 2019. The band also emerged tops for overall and drumming as well best parade.

Heriot-Watt University Malaysia has a purpose-built campus in Putrajaya which was completed in September 2014.

