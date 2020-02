Ravinderjit Singh (1966-2020), Jai Hind, Taiping

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 12 Feb 2020 (Wednesday), at Cheras Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur. PATH DA BHOG: 22 February 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam (GSGNSA) from 10am-12pm. Guru Ka Langgar will be served | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 12 Feb 2020 (Wednesday), at Cheras Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur. PATH DA BHOG: 22 February 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam (GSGNSA) from 10am-12pm. Guru Ka Langgar will be served | Malaysia

RAVINDERJIT SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR KARTAR SINGH



(29.10.1966 – 11.02.2020)

Passed away peacefully on 11 Feb 2020 (Tuesday).

Leaving behind brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunties and a host of relatives and friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 12 Feb 2020 (Wednesday), at Cheras Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur

Path Da Bhog: 22 February 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam (GSGNSA) from 10am-12pm. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Contact:

Joginder Singh 012-286 2003

Bhajan Kaur 016-216 1436

| Entry: 11 Feb 2020 | Source: Family