Sikh engineer shifting gears at China carmaker Geely

Meet the Sikh engineer who had a hand in the Proton vehicles now on the roads in Malaysia.

Tejinder Singh, the chief engineer on automatic transmission at Geely Automotive, was in the news when a Malaysian media delegation visited the Chinese carmaker.

Joining the China carmaker in April 2018, he came on board the Hangzhou-based carmaker in time to put some final touches to the Proton X70 automatic transmission.

With more three decades experience in automatic transmission technology, Tejinder is the platform senior chief engineer which means he leads the design of all Geely transmissions.

Now, he is working on the automotive company’s next generation of transmission expected to be launched next year. See an interview here.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the privately held global automotive company which also owns Volvo Cars, bought a 49.9% stake in the loss-making Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) in 2017.

One of the first products coming from the new foreign partner is the SUV in the form of Proton X70.

Tejinder joined Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (GRU) from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) where he was the senior technical fellow for transmission architecture. Prior to that, he spent close to two decades at General Motors, departing in 2016 as the GM Technical Fellow – Transmission Architecture, according to his LinkedIn profile.

