 Kartar Singh (1931-2020), Cameron Highlands, ex-LLN

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 27 Feb 2020 (Thursday), at Gui Yuan Crematorium and Funeral Hall Petaling Jaya (Addr: Jalan 51A/229, Seksyen 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor). Cortège leaves at 12.30pm on 27th Feb 2020 from home address: No 60, Jalan 21/24 Seapark, 46300, Petaling Jaya. AKHAND PATH: 6-8th March 2020, starts 9am, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 27 Feb 2020 (Thursday), at Gui Yuan Crematorium and Funeral Hall Petaling Jaya (Addr: Jalan 51A/229, Seksyen 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor). Cortège leaves at 12.30pm on 27th Feb 2020 from home address: No 60, Jalan 21/24 Seapark, 46300, Petaling Jaya. AKHAND PATH: 6-8th March 2020, starts 9am, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang | Malaysia

KARTAR SINGH S/O RATTAN SINGH

5 Jun 1931 – 26 Feb 2020

Village: Dhunda, Amritsar

A very charismatic, responsible and a natural-born leader. Helping others was always his nature. A spiritual person from heart and soul. A strong father figure to all of us. You will always be remembered, Father.

Wife: Late Bachan Kaur Katha Singh Sandhu (Chhola Sahib, Amritsar)

Children:

Hardial Singh, Jasbir Singh, Ragbir Singh, Gurmit Kaur, Dharm Pal Singh, Rawendhar Kaur, Jernail Singh, Hardheal Kaur

Spouses: Karamjit Kaur, Sukhdarshan Kaur, Jasbindar Kaur, Gurcharan Singh, Indra Devi, Amarjeet Singh, Paramjit Kaur, Sunil Singh.

21 Grandchildren & 14 Great Grandchildren

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 27 Feb 2020 (Thursday), at Gui Yuan Crematorium and Funeral Hall Petaling Jaya (Addr: Jalan 51A/229, Seksyen 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor)

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves at 12.30pm on 27th Feb 2020 from home address: No 60, Jalan 21/24 Seapark, 46300, Petaling Jaya

Akand Path: 6-8th March 2020, starts 9am, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Contact:

Hardial Singh 016 536 9522

Amrit Singh 012 659 1096

| Entry: 26 Feb 2020 | Source: Family