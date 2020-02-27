A Sikh interfaith activist has been featured by TIME magazine as one of the 16 people and groups fighting for a more equal America.

In an entry at the US-based magazine, activist, writer, and scholar Simran Jeet Singh talks about challenges faced by the minorities in the United States.

The 9 March 2020 issue, with Martin Luther King Jr. on its cover, looks at the state of equality in the United States today.

Here is the TIME write-up, entitled ‘Fairness for all faiths’, on Simran Jeet.

Growing up Sikh in San Antonio, Simran Jeet Singh felt “highly visible yet entirely unknown,” he says. He was a high school senior when a streak of hate crimes against Sikhs swept the U.S. in the months after 9/11, and he realized that “ignorance is actually a matter of life and death.” He’s turned that drive into a career as a scholar and advocate for religious freedom. On his podcast Spirited, he interviews prominent figures about spirituality, and he has a regular column for Religion News Service. Notably, he’s written about the idea of “religious supremacy.” Just as white supremacy is a dangerous thread in American life, he argues, so is the idea that one religion is superior. For Singh, 35, religious equality requires challenging the assumption that Christianity is the default. “Then,” he says, “we can actually create an even playing field for people of different traditions.”

Simran Jeet is the author of ‘Fauja Singh Keeps Running‘, a children’s illustrated book that captures the true story of a Sikh man who was the oldest person to run a marathon.