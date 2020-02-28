Kishbir Kaur (Gogi) Sandhu, (1961-2020), Bidor

PATH DA BHOG: 7 March 2020 (Saturday), 10am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak, followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

PATH DA BHOG: 7 March 2020 (Saturday), 10am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak, followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

BIBI KISHBIR KAUR (GOGI) SANDHU

D/O LATE SARDAR INDER SINGH AND

LATE SARDARNI MAHANDRA KAUR (BIDOR)

Age: 58

Passed away peacefully on 23 February 2020. Deeply missed, always remembered, loved and forever cherished by loved ones.

Siblings:

Mdm Gurmit Kaur-Penang

Dr Bajan Singh-Tapah

Mdm Belbir Kaur(Bell)- Penang

Mdm Dip Kaur-Kajang

Mdm Satwindar Kaur-Kajang

Mr Reshminder Singh-Penang

Brothers in law, Sister in law, Nephews, Nieces, Grandnephews and a host of relatives and friends.

The Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak on Saturday 7th March 2020 at 10am to 12 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to all well wishers, wreaths and condolences received during our recent bereavement.

Please treat this as a personal invitation for the Path Da Bhog.

Contact:

Dr Bhajan Singh (012 334 2546)

Mr Reshminder Singh (012 498 0577)

Lt Col Satwant Singh (Retired) (012 644 5148)

Mdm Belbir Kaur-Bell (016 431 7470)

| Entry: 28 Feb 2020 | Source: Family