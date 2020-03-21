Covid-19: Malaysian operator brings latest disinfection technique

Special discount for gurdwaras and places of worship

Do you need to disinfect your gurdwara or home from a suspected Covid-19 contaminaton? One of the quick and effective way is to use the disinfection fogging.

A local cleaning services operator is making available the ULV Disinfection Fogging technique.

“If you need to get it done, now is a good time as the gurdwara or your business premises is shut for usual, day-to-day business,” PPMC Facility Services Sdn Bhd founder Karamjit Singh tells Asia Samachar. “We can work out a special rate for gurdwaras and other places of worship.”

He said the technique is an effective and efficient solution to disinfect buildings, rooms, equipments, devices or surfaces.

He said ULV Disinfection Fogging combats airborne pathogens and can disinfect large areas with minimum disruption.

“We use safe and effective broad-spectrum disinfectant for high level disinfection,” he said.

Karamjit can be contacted at +6012-223 3055 or email info@ppmcfacility.com.my.

