KL gurdwara to house some Indian passengers stranded at KLIA

The plight of the 300-odd Indians stranded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have been settled, for now.

At least one gurdwara and a number of other community groups have come forward to assist in housing and feeding the passengers who have been stuck at the airport after they could not continue their onwards journey home.

“We will take in about 70 of them. We will provide them with lodging and food,” Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan president told Asia Samachar. “They are on their way now.”

Naam Clinic, a Sikh-run voluntary clinic that is based at the gurdwara premises, will be doing the temperature checks for the passenger staying at the gurdwara located in the heart of the Kuala Lumpur city centre.

“We are coordinating this effort with the Indian High Commission,” he added.

An official of the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said the Indian nationals, who include children, women and senior citizens, will proceed home once India revokes the temporary travel restrictions in light of the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus.

“Once the travel restrictions are lifted these Indian nationals will make their own arrangements for their return journey to India,” said Nishit Kumar Ujjwal, a counsellor at the high commission, in a letter sighted by Asia Samachar.

Earlier, while they were stranded for a few days at the airport, at least one local Sikh-based non-government organisation (NGO) had come forward provide them food.

